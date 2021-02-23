UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher On 23 Feb 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:55 PM

Hong Kong shares finished with healthy gains Tuesday following a recent sell-off as investors were cheered by vaccine progress and falling infection rates, though inflation worries continue to niggle

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with healthy gains Tuesday following a recent sell-off as investors were cheered by vaccine progress and falling infection rates, though inflation worries continue to niggle.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.03 percent, or 312.81 points, to 30,632.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 percent, or 6.09 points, to 3,636.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.85 percent, or 20.65 points, to 2,396.01.

More Stories From Business

