Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher On 4th Aug, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:57 PM

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rose Wednesday on profit-taking and as traders tracked a record close on Wall Street, though they remain concerned about China's recent crackdown on tech and private education firms, fearing officials will target other sectors.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.88 percent, or 231.73 points, to 26,426.55.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85 percent, or 29.23 points, to 3,477.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.72 percent, or 41.65 points, to 2,465.62.

