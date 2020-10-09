Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks slipped Friday on uncertainty about the prospects for a new US stimulus, while mainland Chinese markets rallied as investors returned from their long Golden Week holiday

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks slipped Friday on uncertainty about the prospects for a new US stimulus, while mainland Chinese markets rallied as investors returned from their long Golden Week holiday.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 74.22 points, to 24,119.13.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.68 percent, or 54.02 points, to 3,272.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 3.09 percent, or 66.42 points, to 2,215.96.