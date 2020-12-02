UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:43 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Wednesday as profit-taking and concerns over local infections offset optimism over a vaccine roll-out and fresh hopes for a new US stimulus

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Wednesday as profit-taking and concerns over local infections offset optimism over a vaccine roll-out and fresh hopes for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

13 percent, or 35.10 points, to 26,532.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.56 points, to 3,449.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.16 percent, or 3.65 points, to 2,290.21.

