Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Friday on a negative note as profit-takers moved in following the morning's healthy gains, with eyes now on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

09 percent, or 26.81 points, to 28,610.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.65 percent, or 22.41 points, to 3,418.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.62 percent, or 36.91 points, to 2,239.68.