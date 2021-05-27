UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday on a negative note as profit-taking dug into the previous day's strong gains, while traders are look ahead to the release of US data later in the day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday on a negative note as profit-taking dug into the previous day's strong gains, while traders are look ahead to the release of US data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

18 percent, or 52.81 points, to 29,113.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.43 percent, or 15.49 points, to 3,608.85, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.79 percent, or 18.71 points, to 2,399.27.

