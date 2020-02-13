UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower 13 February 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:53 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower 13 February 2020

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday as investor fears grew about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after China reported a dramatic rise in the number of deaths and infections.

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday as investor fears grew about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after China reported a dramatic rise in the number of deaths and infections.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

34 percent, or 93.66 points, to 27,730.00.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.71 percent, or 20.83 points, down at 2,906.07.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.77 percent, or 13.72 points, lower at 1,771.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar University bans use of “TikTok” at ca ..

4 minutes ago

No increase in Dubai school fees for 2020/21 acade ..

11 minutes ago

67 listed companies report AED75.56 billion in pro ..

11 minutes ago

Rose McGowan blasts Natalie Portman Oscars cape, c ..

5 minutes ago

“Marhaba Erdogan” becomes top trend in Pakista ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft Says Increased Hydrocarbons ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.