Hong Kong stocks close lower 13 February 2020

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday as investor fears grew about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after China reported a dramatic rise in the number of deaths and infections.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

34 percent, or 93.66 points, to 27,730.00.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.71 percent, or 20.83 points, down at 2,906.07.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.77 percent, or 13.72 points, lower at 1,771.61.