UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a negative note Monday as investors fret about the impact of strict sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, while a worsening Covid outbreak in the city is adding to the sense of trepidation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.24 percent, or 54.16 points, to 22,713.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 percent, or 10.90 points, to 3,462.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 8.03 points, to 2,318.09.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

1 hour ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

4 hours ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>