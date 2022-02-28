Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a negative note Monday as investors fret about the impact of strict sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, while a worsening Covid outbreak in the city is adding to the sense of trepidation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.24 percent, or 54.16 points, to 22,713.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 percent, or 10.90 points, to 3,462.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 8.03 points, to 2,318.09.