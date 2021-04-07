Hong Kong stocks close lower 7 april 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday with a loss as investors returned from an extended weekend holiday to turn profit-takers following a healthy rally at the end of last week.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.

91 percent, or 263.94 points, to 28,674.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.10 percent, or 3.34 points, to 3,479.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.36 percent, or 8.09 points, to 2,258.11.