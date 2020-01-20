Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Monday as investors cashed in profits following last week's gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Monday as investors cashed in profits following last week's gains.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.90 percent, or 260.51 points, to close at 28,795.

91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.66 percent, or 20.29 points, to 3,095.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.31 percent, or 23.67 points, to 1,829.95.