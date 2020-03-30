Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Monday as worries about the depth of the economic crisis caused by coronavirus trumped the optimism caused by huge stimulus and monetary easing measures around the world

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Monday as worries about the depth of the economic crisis caused by coronavirus trumped the optimism caused by huge stimulus and monetary easing measures around the world.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.32 percent, or 309.17 points, to 23,175.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.90 percent, or 24.99 points, to 2,747.21, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 2.11 percent, or 35.80 points, to 1,657.55.