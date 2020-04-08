Hong Kong stocks close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished more than one percent lower Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a two-day rally and as investors keep tabs on the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.

17 percent, or 282.92 points, to 23,970.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.19 percent, or 5.39 points, to 2,815.37, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 2.73 points, to 1,740.65.