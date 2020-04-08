UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:05 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong shares finished more than one percent lower Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a two-day rally and as investors keep tabs on the spread of the coronavirus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished more than one percent lower Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a two-day rally and as investors keep tabs on the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.

17 percent, or 282.92 points, to 23,970.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.19 percent, or 5.39 points, to 2,815.37, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 2.73 points, to 1,740.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Online education classes start in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Six Zaireen allowed to go home after tested negati ..

1 minute ago

350 N95 masks, 100 PP kits, 175 gowns being provid ..

1 minute ago

Moscow to Allocate $66Mln to Repurpose Federal Hos ..

1 minute ago

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

20 minutes ago

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.