Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks finished down on Thursday after a negative cue from Wall Street and with investors worried about the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.58 percent, or 138.

89 points, to close at 24,006.45.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31 percent, or 8.76 points, to close at 2,819.94.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.48 percent, or 8.26 points, higher at 1,744.39.