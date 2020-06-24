UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day's healthy gains, with traders keeping a nervous eye on a pick-up in coronavirus infections in some countries as lockdown restrictions ease

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day's healthy gains, with traders keeping a nervous eye on a pick-up in coronavirus infections in some countries as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 percent, or 125.76 points, to 24,781.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.30 percent, or 8.93 points, to 2,979.55 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.28 points to 1,947.73.

