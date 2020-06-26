Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with concerns about a second wave of virus infections weighing on sentiment

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with concerns about a second wave of virus infections weighing on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.93 percent, or 231.59 points, to 24,549.99.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.