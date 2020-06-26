UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:49 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with concerns about a second wave of virus infections weighing on sentiment

Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with concerns about a second wave of virus infections weighing on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.93 percent, or 231.59 points, to 24,549.99.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

