Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:49 PM
Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with concerns about a second wave of virus infections weighing on sentiment
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with concerns about a second wave of virus infections weighing on sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.93 percent, or 231.59 points, to 24,549.99.