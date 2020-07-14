UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:56 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong shares finished more than one percent lower Tuesday, in line with an Asian retreat, as traders fret over the reimposition of containment measures in several countries as the virus flares up again

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished more than one percent lower Tuesday, in line with an Asian retreat, as traders fret over the reimposition of containment measures in several countries as the virus flares up again.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.14 percent, or 294.23 points, to 25,477.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 percent, or 28.67 points, to 3,414.62 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.85 percent, or 19.83 points, to 2,309.57.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Asia

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab govt hints at opening of restaurants, marri ..

30 minutes ago

UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.398 billion budget

50 minutes ago

TECNO’s #GiveMe5withSpark5 Challenge Breaks A Re ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan team reaches Derby

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.