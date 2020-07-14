Hong Kong stocks close lower

Hong Kong shares finished more than one percent lower Tuesday, in line with an Asian retreat, as traders fret over the reimposition of containment measures in several countries as the virus flares up again

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished more than one percent lower Tuesday, in line with an Asian retreat, as traders fret over the reimposition of containment measures in several countries as the virus flares up again.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.14 percent, or 294.23 points, to 25,477.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 percent, or 28.67 points, to 3,414.62 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.85 percent, or 19.83 points, to 2,309.57.