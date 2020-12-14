UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower On 14 December 2020

Mon 14th December 2020

Hong Kong stocks close lower on 14 December 2020

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Monday as worries about virus infections around the world offset vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.44 percent, or 116.35 points, to 26,389.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 percent, or 21.93 points, to 3,369.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.07 percent, or 23.75 points, to 2,247.69.

