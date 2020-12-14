Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower On 14 December 2020
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:52 PM
Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Monday as worries about virus infections around the world offset vaccine optimism
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.44 percent, or 116.35 points, to 26,389.52.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 percent, or 21.93 points, to 3,369.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.07 percent, or 23.75 points, to 2,247.69.