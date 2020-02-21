UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower On Virus Worries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Hong Kong stocks close lower on virus worries

Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Friday as the rising toll from the deadly coronavirus outside China fanned fears the epidemic's impact on earnings and economic growth could be worse than anticipated

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Friday as the rising toll from the deadly coronavirus outside China fanned fears the epidemic's impact on earnings and economic growth could be worse than anticipated.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 percent, or 300.35 points, to 27,308.81.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent, or 9.52 points, to 3,039.67.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 1.1 percent, or 21.21 points, at 1,907.35.

