Hong Kong stocks close lower with eye on US

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday in the red, extending the previous day's steep losses, as investors track US stimulus developments while looking forward to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng fell 0.32 percent, or 93.73 points, to 29,297.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 percent, or 3.91 points, to 3,573.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.28 percent, or 6.76 points, to 2,420.92.