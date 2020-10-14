Hong Kong stocks close marginally higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday with small gains as investors returned from a typhoon-induced day off to forecast-beating Chinese trade data, though gains were limited by virus concerns.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 17.41 points, to 24,667.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.56 percent, or 18.97 points, to 3,340.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.60 percent, or 13.79 points, to 2,290.40.