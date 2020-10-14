Hong Kong Stocks Close Marginally Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:42 PM
Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday with small gains as investors returned from a typhoon-induced day off to forecast-beating Chinese trade data, though gains were limited by virus concerns
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 17.41 points, to 24,667.09.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.56 percent, or 18.97 points, to 3,340.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.60 percent, or 13.79 points, to 2,290.40.