UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Marginally Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:42 PM

Hong Kong stocks close marginally higher

Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday with small gains as investors returned from a typhoon-induced day off to forecast-beating Chinese trade data, though gains were limited by virus concerns

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday with small gains as investors returned from a typhoon-induced day off to forecast-beating Chinese trade data, though gains were limited by virus concerns.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 17.41 points, to 24,667.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.56 percent, or 18.97 points, to 3,340.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.60 percent, or 13.79 points, to 2,290.40.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 117,200 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Motorway Police book seven from wedding convoy

2 minutes ago

Uganda registers revenue surplus in Q1

2 minutes ago

Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurates newly established Re ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz MS-17 Delivers Crew to ISS in Recor ..

8 minutes ago

Misbah to step down from chief selector’s role t ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.