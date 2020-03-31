Hong Kong stocks close on a high

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Tuesday, in line with a broad Asia advance and following a rally on Wall Street, while investors welcomed a surprisingly strong factory activity report out of China.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.85 percent, or 428.37 points, to 23,603.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.08 points, to 2,750.30, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.51 percent, or 8.38 points, to 1,665.93.