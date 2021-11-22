Hong Kong stocks close on a negative note on 22nd Nov, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Monday as investors kept a worried eye on a spike in Covid cases in Europe that has forced some governments to reintroduce containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.39 percent, or 98.63 points, to 24,951.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.61 percent, or 21.71 points, to 3,5582.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.42 percent, or 35.31 points, to 2,525.58.