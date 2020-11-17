Hong Kong stocks close on positive note

Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective in fending off coronavirus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective in fending off coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

13 percent, or 33.42 points, to 26,415.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 7.07 points, to 3,339.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.90 percent, or 20.49 points, to 2,269.33.