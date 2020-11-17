UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close On Positive Note

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:35 PM

Hong Kong stocks close on positive note

Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective in fending off coronavirus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective in fending off coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

13 percent, or 33.42 points, to 26,415.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 7.07 points, to 3,339.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.90 percent, or 20.49 points, to 2,269.33.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Groundwater poisoning from arsenic degrading ecosy ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Military Reports 27 Ceasefire Violations i ..

6 minutes ago

Hurricane Iota Hits Northeastern Nicaragua - US We ..

6 minutes ago

Six more patients died of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hosp ..

6 minutes ago

European equities steady at open

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council begins competency tests for s ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.