Hong Kong stocks close on strong note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with more gains on Thursday, in line with advances across Asia following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 percent, or 80.98 points, to 26,210.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.39 percent, or 47.15 points, to 3,450.59 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.70 percent, or 59.33 points, to 2257.95.