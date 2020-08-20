UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Sharply Down

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks close sharply down

Hong Kong stocks closed with steep losses Thursday, in line with a global sell-off, as the Federal Reserve raised concerns about the US outlook while lawmakers struggle to agree a new stimulus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020) :Hong Kong stocks closed with steep losses Thursday, in line with a global sell-off, as the Federal Reserve raised concerns about the US outlook while lawmakers struggle to agree a new stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.54 percent, or 387.52 points, to 24,791.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.30 percent, or 44.23 points, to 3,363.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.24 percent, or 27.95 points, to 2,225.73.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end morning higher

2 minutes ago

Trump responds to Obama criticism, calling him 'te ..

3 minutes ago

Trump calls for Goodyear tire boycott over ban on ..

3 minutes ago

Kim calls rare congress for North Korea's ruling p ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

10 minutes ago

Registrations open for Ice Warrior Challenge XI

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.