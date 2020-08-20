Hong Kong stocks close sharply down

Hong Kong stocks closed with steep losses Thursday, in line with a global sell-off, as the Federal Reserve raised concerns about the US outlook while lawmakers struggle to agree a new stimulus

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.54 percent, or 387.52 points, to 24,791.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.30 percent, or 44.23 points, to 3,363.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.24 percent, or 27.95 points, to 2,225.73.