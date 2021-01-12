Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong stocks ended more than one percent higher Tuesday as hopes for the rollout of vaccines and a new US stimulus helped offset worries about surging virus infections and lockdowns

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

32 percent, or 368.53 points, to 28,276.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.18 percent, or 76.84 points, to 3,608.34 -- its highest level since the end of 2015 -- while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.86 percent, or 44.10 points, to 2,419.96.

