Hong Kong Stocks Close Sharply Higher

Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended more than one percent higher Tuesday as hopes for the rollout of vaccines and a new US stimulus helped offset worries about surging virus infections and lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

32 percent, or 368.53 points, to 28,276.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.18 percent, or 76.84 points, to 3,608.34 -- its highest level since the end of 2015 -- while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.86 percent, or 44.10 points, to 2,419.96.

