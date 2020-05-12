UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Sharply Lower

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday with deep losses following recent gains and as traders grow concerned about rising infections in some parts of Asia that have fuelled talk of a second wave of coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.45 percent, or 356.38 points, to 24,245.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 percent, or 3.25 points, to 2,891.56, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.33 percent, or 6.00 points, to 1,810.74.

