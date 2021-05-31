UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Slightly Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:49 PM

Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

Hong Kong shares closed with gains Monday on easing concerns about rising inflation, with focus on the global economic recovery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with gains Monday on easing concerns about rising inflation, with focus on the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.09 percent, or 27.39 points, to 29,151.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.41 percent, or 14.69 points, to 3,615.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.10 percent, or 26.27 points, to 2,419.76.

