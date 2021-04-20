Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher 20 april 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher Tuesday after Wall Street equities pulled back from record levels overnight

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher Tuesday after Wall Street equities pulled back from record levels overnight.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.10 percent, or 29.58 points, to 29,135.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13 percent, or 4.61 points, to 3,472.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sagged 0.07 percent, or 1.68 points, to 2,272.68.