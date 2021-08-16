UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Close Slightly Lower

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:08 PM

Shares in Hong Kong ended lower Monday, as the resurgence of the coronavirus Delta variant continued to weigh on economies globally, including in China where new data showed activity slowed more than expected in July

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.80 percent, or 210.16 points, to 26,181.46.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.03 percent, or 1.05 points, to 3,517.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.58 percent, or 14.38 points, to 2,454.36.

