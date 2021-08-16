Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

Shares in Hong Kong ended lower Monday, as the resurgence of the coronavirus Delta variant continued to weigh on economies globally, including in China where new data showed activity slowed more than expected in July

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong ended lower Monday, as the resurgence of the coronavirus Delta variant continued to weigh on economies globally, including in China where new data showed activity slowed more than expected in July.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.80 percent, or 210.16 points, to 26,181.46.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.03 percent, or 1.05 points, to 3,517.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.58 percent, or 14.38 points, to 2,454.36.