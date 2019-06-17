Hong Kong stocks close up after law U-turn

Hong Kong stocks closed up Monday as investors cheered a decision by the city's government to suspend plans for a controversial extradition law

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed up Monday as investors cheered a decision by the city's government to suspend plans for a controversial extradition law.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 percent, or 122.

00 points, to 27,240.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.20 percent, or 5.65 points, at 2,887.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.20 percent, or 2.94 points, to 1,502.12.