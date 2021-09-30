Hong Kong stocks close week on weak note

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Thursday following three days of gains as data showed China's factory activity contracted in September for the first time since February 2020, while traders were keeping a wary eye on US debt ceiling talks

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Thursday following three days of gains as data showed China's factory activity contracted in September for the first time since February 2020, while traders were keeping a wary eye on US debt ceiling talks.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.36 percent, or 87.86 points, to 24,575.64.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.90 percent, or 31.87 points, to 3,568.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 2.04 percent, or 47.90 points, to 2,395.05.

Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed Friday for holidays.