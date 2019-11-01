Hong Kong Stocks Close Week With Healthy Gains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:30 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as dealers brushed off early worries about trade talks, while a forecast-beating reading on manufacturing activity provided a boost.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.72 percent, or 194.04 points, to 27,100.76.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.99 percent, or 29.14 points higher, to 2,958.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.29 percent, or 20.81 points, to 1,637.00.