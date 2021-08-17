Hong Kong stocks close well down

Shares in Hong Kong closed with losses Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus strain spooked investors and sparked fears of a stalled global economic recovery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong closed with losses Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus strain spooked investors and sparked fears of a stalled global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

66 percent, or 435.59 points, to 25,745,87.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 2.00 percent, or 70.37 points, to 3,446.98 on closing, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 2.52 percent, or 61.86 points, to 2,392.49.