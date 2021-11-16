Hong Kong stocks close with another gain on 16th Nov, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with healthy gains, helped by a rally in tech firms on hopes that China's regulatory crackdown in recent months may be easing up.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.

27 percent, or 322.87 points, to 25,713.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.33 percent, or 11.52 points, to 3,521.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.51 percent, or 12.44 points, to 2,449.95.