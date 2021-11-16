UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Another Gain On 16th Nov, 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:59 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with another gain on 16th Nov, 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with healthy gains, helped by a rally in tech firms on hopes that China's regulatory crackdown in recent months may be easing up

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with healthy gains, helped by a rally in tech firms on hopes that China's regulatory crackdown in recent months may be easing up.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.

27 percent, or 322.87 points, to 25,713.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.33 percent, or 11.52 points, to 3,521.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.51 percent, or 12.44 points, to 2,449.95.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong May Stocks

Recent Stories

UK unemployment drops as vacancies hit new high

UK unemployment drops as vacancies hit new high

34 seconds ago
 Israel's Netanyahu back in court for graft trial

Israel's Netanyahu back in court for graft trial

36 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Says Proposed to Merkel Ways to Solve M ..

Lukashenko Says Proposed to Merkel Ways to Solve Migration Crisis - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Seven arrested for decanting in sargodha

Seven arrested for decanting in sargodha

40 seconds ago
 Russia-US Consultations on Visa Issues to Be Held ..

Russia-US Consultations on Visa Issues to Be Held on Wednesday in Vienna - Sourc ..

34 minutes ago
 French inflation climbs in October

French inflation climbs in October

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.