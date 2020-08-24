UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Big Gains On 24 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:53 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with big gains on 24 aug 2020

Hong Kong shares finished sharply higher Monday, in line with a rally across Asia following a record lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.74 percent, or 437.74 points, to 25,551.5

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished sharply higher Monday, in line with a rally across Asia following a record lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.74 percent, or 437.74 points, to 25,551.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.15 percent, or 4.96 points, to 3,385.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.26 percent, or 28.29 points, to 2,278.25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead From Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in Austria Says Outraged by Vienna ..

3 minutes ago

PM declared â€˜Man of the Yearâ€™ among worldâ€™s ..

31 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Estimates Crowd at Su ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of Interior Minis ..

3 minutes ago

15,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gather ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Austria Declines to Comment ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.