Hong Kong stocks close with big gains on 24 aug 2020

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished sharply higher Monday, in line with a rally across Asia following a record lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.74 percent, or 437.74 points, to 25,551.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.15 percent, or 4.96 points, to 3,385.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.26 percent, or 28.29 points, to 2,278.25.