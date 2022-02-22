Hong Kong stocks close with big losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than three percent on Tuesday morning over fears about a possible Russia-Ukraine war and as tech firms were hit by fresh concerns of a crackdown by China.

The Hang Seng Index made a marginal recovery to end the day down 2.

69 percent, or 650.07 points, at 23,520.00.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.96 percent, or 33.47 points to 3,457.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.23 percent, or 28.50 points, to 2,297.30.