Hong Kong stocks close with fresh gains

Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher Monday, building on a recent rally fuelled by the China-US trade deal, while investors began to wind down ahead of the Christmas break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher Monday, building on a recent rally fuelled by the China-US trade deal, while investors began to wind down ahead of the Christmas break.

The Hang Seng index edged up 0.

13 percent, or 35.06 points, to 27,906.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.40 percent, or 42.19 points, to 2,962.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 1.92 percent, or 32.58 points, to 1,667.71.