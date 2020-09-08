Hong Kong stocks close with gains

Hong Kong stocks finished in positive territory Tuesday, clawing back some of their recent losses on bargain-buying, with investors cheered by plans by the city government to further ease virus containment measures

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished in positive territory Tuesday, clawing back some of their recent losses on bargain-buying, with investors cheered by plans by the city government to further ease virus containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 34.69 points, to 24,624.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.72 percent, or 23.83 points, to close at 3,316.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.38 percent, or 8.52 points, to 2,248.20.