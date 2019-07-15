UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Gains 15th Jul, 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with gains 15th Jul, 2019

Hong Kong stocks ended Monday in positive territory as data showing another slowdown in Chinese economic growth fuelled speculation the government would introduce fresh stimulus measures

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Monday in positive territory as data showing another slowdown in Chinese economic growth fuelled speculation the government would introduce fresh stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.29 percent, or 83.26 points, to close at 28,554.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 percent, or 11.64 points, to 2,942.19, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.00 percent, or 15.57 points, to 1,572.34.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Government

Recent Stories

Two Ebola awareness workers killed in DR Congo: go ..

37 seconds ago

Tribesmen eye on July 20, a day of first ever hist ..

39 seconds ago

Carmaker PSA in reverse as Chinese sales hit a wal ..

41 seconds ago

'Theater walay' to start singing classes for aspir ..

44 seconds ago

Zardari tells how he felt appearing before a new A ..

20 minutes ago

Asian markets mixed as China growth slows further

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.