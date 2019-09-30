Hong Kong stocks close with gains 30 September 2019

Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, with big chemical and telecoms firms leading gains one day before a market holiday on the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, with big chemical and telecoms firms leading gains one day before a market holiday on the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding.

The Hang Seng Index added 137.

46 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 26,092.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92 percent, or 26.98 points, to 2,905.19, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.06 percent, or 17.05 points, to end at 1,595.21.