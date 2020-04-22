Hong Kong stocks close with gains

Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note, but investors continue to be wracked by uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak and the rout in oil markets

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note, but investors continue to be wracked by uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak and the rout in oil markets.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

42 percent, or 99.81 points, to 23,893.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.60 percent, or 16.97 points, to 2,843.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.05 percent, or 18.83 points, to 1,771.80.