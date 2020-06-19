Hong Kong stocks close with gains

Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of lockdown measures around the world and signs the worst of the economic impact may have passed

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.73 percent, or 178.95 points, to 24,643.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.96 percent, or 28.32 points to 2,967.63 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.19 percent, or 22.77 points to 1,931.10.