UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Gains

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:34 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with gains

Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of lockdown measures around the world and signs the worst of the economic impact may have passed

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of lockdown measures around the world and signs the worst of the economic impact may have passed.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.73 percent, or 178.95 points, to 24,643.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.96 percent, or 28.32 points to 2,967.63 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.19 percent, or 22.77 points to 1,931.10.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong May Stocks From

Recent Stories

Field of dreams: Japan baseball season opens witho ..

43 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdo ..

44 seconds ago

Chennai locked down again as India virus cases sur ..

46 seconds ago

Russian Cabinet Says Elaborated Draft Plan on Econ ..

3 minutes ago

Indian forces martyred two more Kashmiri youths in ..

16 minutes ago

Teachers demand 25% quota in Subject Specialist Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.