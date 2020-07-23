UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:16 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with gains

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher Thursday, clawing back some of the big losses suffered the day before, with traders tracking China-US tensions and talks in Washington over a new stimulus package

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher Thursday, clawing back some of the big losses suffered the day before, with traders tracking China-US tensions and talks in Washington over a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.82 percent, or 205.06 points, to 25,263.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 8.05 points, to 3,325.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.50 points to 2,250.92.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Muhammad Amir is clear of Coronavirus, eligible to ..

27 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

34 minutes ago

PM involved in Sugar crisis, says Murtaza Wahab

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department begins 2nd stag ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

49 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo keeps the world connected with o ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.