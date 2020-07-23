Hong Kong stocks close with gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher Thursday, clawing back some of the big losses suffered the day before, with traders tracking China-US tensions and talks in Washington over a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.82 percent, or 205.06 points, to 25,263.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 8.05 points, to 3,325.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.50 points to 2,250.92.