Hong Kong stocks close with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a positive note Tuesday on hopes for a fresh US stimulus package and ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting at which it could unveil fresh monetary easing measures.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 percent, or 169.50 points, to 24,772.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.71 percent, or 22.73 points, to 3,227.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.37 percent, or 29.47 points to 2,173.84.