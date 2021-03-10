Hong Kong stocks close with gains on 10 march 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday in positive territory following a healthy lead from Wall Street, though investors continue to fret over the possibility that the global economic recovery will fan inflation and force central banks to hike interest rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday in positive territory following a healthy lead from Wall Street, though investors continue to fret over the possibility that the global economic recovery will fan inflation and force central banks to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.47 percent, or 134.29 points, to 28,907.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.55 points, to 3,357.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.21 percent, or 4.44 points, to 2,165.35.

dan/mtp