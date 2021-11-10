Hong Kong Stocks Close With Gains On 10th Nov, 2021
Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:34 PM
Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday as a rally in tech firms, recently beaten down by China's regulatory clampdown, helped fire a reversal from hefty morning losses
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday as a rally in tech firms, recently beaten down by China's regulatory clampdown, helped fire a reversal from hefty morning losses.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.
74 percent, or 183.01 points, to 24,996.14.
The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.41 percent, or 14.54 points, to 3,492.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.25 percent, or 6.16 points, to 2,430.08.