Hong Kong Stocks Close With Gains On 10th Nov, 2021

Wed 10th November 2021

Hong Kong stocks close with gains on 10th Nov, 2021

Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday as a rally in tech firms, recently beaten down by China's regulatory clampdown, helped fire a reversal from hefty morning losses

Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday as a rally in tech firms, recently beaten down by China's regulatory clampdown, helped fire a reversal from hefty morning losses.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.

74 percent, or 183.01 points, to 24,996.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.41 percent, or 14.54 points, to 3,492.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.25 percent, or 6.16 points, to 2,430.08.

