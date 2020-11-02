Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains

Hong Kong stocks rallied Monday following a hefty sell-off last week, with attention now on this week's US presidential election

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied Monday following a hefty sell-off last week, with attention now on this week's US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.46 percent, or 352.59 points, to 24,460.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.59 points to 3,225.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.15 percent, or 25.32 points, to 2,223.39.

