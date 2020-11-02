UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Healthy Gains

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:23 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains

Hong Kong stocks rallied Monday following a hefty sell-off last week, with attention now on this week's US presidential election

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied Monday following a hefty sell-off last week, with attention now on this week's US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.46 percent, or 352.59 points, to 24,460.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.59 points to 3,225.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.15 percent, or 25.32 points, to 2,223.39.

dan/rma

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 12 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

7 minutes ago

UK's Brexit Party applies for name change

2 minutes ago

Eighth Hong Kong Opposition Figure Arrested Over F ..

2 minutes ago

New method developed to detect content of tea

2 minutes ago

Agha Steel listed on PSX , gets big response

2 minutes ago

Britain's Prince William caught Covid in April: me ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.