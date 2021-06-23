UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close With Healthy Gains

Hong Kong shares tracked a global rally to snap two days of losses Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that they will tighten monetary policy any time soon

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares tracked a global rally to snap two days of losses Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that they will tighten monetary policy any time soon.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

79 percent, or 507.31 points, to 28,817.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.81 points, to 3,566.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.78 percent, or 18.68 points, to 2,427.09.

