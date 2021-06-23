Hong Kong Stocks Close With Healthy Gains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:50 PM
Hong Kong shares tracked a global rally to snap two days of losses Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that they will tighten monetary policy any time soon
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.
79 percent, or 507.31 points, to 28,817.07.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.81 points, to 3,566.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.78 percent, or 18.68 points, to 2,427.09.