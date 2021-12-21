Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains 21st Dec, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, in line with a rally across Asian markets helped by bargain buying after a recent sell-off, though traders remain on edge over the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.00 percent, or 226.47 points, to 22,971.33.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.88 percent, or 31.52 points, to 3,625.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.05 percent, or 25.91 points, to 2,504.33.

